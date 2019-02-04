14 students at Cleveland school given marijuana gummy bears, police say

CLEVELAND– Emergency crews responded to a school on Cleveland’s east side Monday afternoon.

About 14 students at Anton Grdina School were given marijuana gummy bears, the Cleveland Division of Police said. It is unknown how many juveniles consumed the items.

Paramedics were called to the scene.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released the following statement:

“As a precaution today, EMS was called examine several students to determine whether gummy bears shared with them by other students during lunch may have been marijuana-laced. This precaution was taken because the packaging of the candy was not recognizable to school staff. “The students involved were examined and their parents called. Although we have not yet received a report on the suspicious candy, the principal used the opportunity to remind parents and caregivers of the importance of keeping medicines and other items that may be harmful to children locked up to ensure the safety of all students.”

Anton Grdina is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school on East 71st Street.