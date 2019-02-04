Kristoff St. John’s fiancée posts heartbreaking tribute: ‘You are always in my heart’

The fiancée of Kristoff St. John posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late actor on Monday.

“So early…..so early,” Kseniya Mikhaleva wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Why you are leave so early????Why…you are always in my heart.”

St. John, a star on “The Young and the Restless,” announced in September that he was engaged to the model.

According to PEOPLE, Mikhaleva also posted a tribute on her Instagram page, but then later deleted it. “How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ….. I can’t believe 💔💔💔💔” she reportedly wrote. “You were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how 😢😢😢😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 love??” she wrote. “We should doing a lot of things in future……”

St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died in 2014. On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

TMZ reported Monday that St. John had recently been released from UCLA Medical Center where he was reportedly being treated for depression.

CBS and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement that St. John’s death is heartbreaking.

“He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him,” the statement said.

A cause in the 52-year-old’s death has not yet been released.

