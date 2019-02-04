‘I killed my parents:’ Man arrested in Avon admitted to Virginia murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- The man arrested in Avon on murder charges admitted to police he killed his parents.

Robert Raff, also known as Robert James Ralph, faces two counts of murder after the couple was found dead in their Virginia home.

Avon officers were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on state Route 83 near Chester Road on Saturday. The car didn't have license plates and was missing a tire.

Body cameras were recording as police stopped the car and arrested the driver, identified as 53-year-old Robert Raff. The police report said he was wearing body armor, and had a knife, ax and Taser with him.

"Officer, I have things to confess to you."

"What's that?"

"I killed my parents."

Chesterfield County police officers discovered the bodies of Jan Ralph and his wife, Victoria Sophia Ralph, in Midlothian, Virginia Saturday afternoon.

"I killed them. I got into a confrontation. If you want, I can tell you what happened," Robert Raff said on the police body camera video.

