‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Amarion Sanders

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Amarion Sanders' message:

"For us to believe that oppression is why we are where we are today, makes us gullible.

For us to think that we can't succeed and progress because of our past, keeps us trapped. Between Dr. King's dream and our reality, I am living his dream because I realize that treating others with disrespect and cruelty will get us nowhere.

The gift that he left for me was a start to a greater end.

Not only I -- but all of us -- must finish what he started.

I am taking what he left for me, and making the best out of it."

