‘He didn’t deserve that’: Police looking for man who attacked 83-year-old in gas station parking lot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras were rolling as an 83-year-old man was assaulted outside the Sunoco Gas Station in Independence in an apparent road rage attack.

“This appears to be random, not a robbery or anything planned. It was an altercation that got out of control,” said Independence Police Chief Michael Kilbane.

Police say Gary Power of Fairview Park pulled into the gas station parking lot early Sunday morning.

The video shows another car pull in behind him.

“Both of them got out of their cars, exchanged words, and then, unprovoked, the suspect hit the victim once. The victim fell down and struck his head on the parking lot,” said Chief Kilbane.

The video shows the suspect immediately flee the scene.

Power was on the ground, not moving until a police officer responding to a nearby call noticed him in the parking lot.

“It’s not a way to go. I mean, he’s 83 and to be popped like that, it’s not right,” said Nick Power, of Olmsted Falls.

Nick rushed to see his father at the hospital where doctors told him the prognosis was not good.

Power, a divorced father-of-two, a retired truck driver, and a loving grandfather, was taken off life support Monday afternoon.

“He was a kind man; he was a outgoing, a little boisterous, but he’s always been a kindhearted man. He didn’t deserve that,” said Nick.

Meantime, police continue to search for the man who attacked Power.

“To hit him, throw him to the ground and make him hit his head, I hope they catch him,” said Nick.

