Dark Chocolate Recipes that actually have some health benefits

CLEVELAND, Oh — Did you know that dark chocolate actually has many health benefits? According to Akron Children Hospital dietitian Danielle Dimengo the sweet treat can protect your skin, help lower blood pressure, improve brain function and much more.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Danielle thought this was a perfect time to share some of her favorite dark chocolate recipes. She also showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how versatile the ingredient can be!

Dark Chocolate Fondue

http://thewellflouredkitchen.com/2015/04/16/two-ingredient-dark-chocolate-fondue/?hc_location=ufi

Dark Chocolate Dry Meat Rub for Pork Tenderloin

https://www.sprinklesandsprouts.com/best-ever-steak-rub/amp/#wprm-recipe-container-11766

Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt

https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/healthier-treat-dark-chocolate-sea-salt-almonds/print/

Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus

https://www.southernliving.com/syndication/how-to-make-chocolate-hummus?utm_source=pinterest.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=southernliving