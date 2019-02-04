Crews bring park ranger, fisherman and dog to safety in two separate water rescues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio-- Crews in Lake County were very busy Monday afternoon, taking part in two separate water rescues.

According to a post on the Perry Joint Fire District Facebook page, the first incident happened in Madison when a park ranger and his dog were patrolling the area and the pup fell down the cliff. Both of them were unable to climb back out and were stranded because of the swift waters in the Grand River. Perry and Madison Fire helped get the ranger and animal to safety. The dog suffered a possible broken leg, but is expected to be okay, according to the post.

The second rescue happened in Big Creek when a fisherman fell through the ice and was stranded on an island in the river.

Perry Joint Fire District said the river was too high and too swift for the fisherman to make it to safety on his own. So water rescue teams in Perry, Painesville and Fairport Harbor assisted. The fisherman was treated for minor hypothermia.

