Concealed carry confrontation: I-Team finds class where students are getting all the answers on permit test

The FOX 8 I-Team has found a class where students get all of the answers, all together, when they take a test to permit to carry a concealed weapon, but state rules don't say there is anything wrong with that.

Video from inside one of the classes taught by Zen Martinez in Geauga County sparked an I-Team investigation.

Some students who took the class say Martinez instructs them to mark 100 percent on the test before handing it in.

The I-Team camera rolling inside the class, it shows Martinez giving the test and answers to the students.

"What is the answer to number 6?" Martinez can be heard saying on the video. He then can be heard calling on a student who gives the answer, D.

"D, all of the above, right," Martinez said.

We spoke to Martinez, and he said he believes students learn that way. He calls it group testing.

State regulations say to get a CCW permit every person should go through six hours of class instruction, spend two hours on the gun range, pass a written test and a background check. State law does not say how the test should be given.

Others who teach the class , however, say they do it differently.

"This is definitely something that is alarming," said Brent McConnell, president of Lake Erie Arms.

McConnell says he teaches students for six hours and then gives them the test.

"They take the test without any help," McConnell said.

A spokesman with the Geauga County Sheriff's Office says Martinez is a certified instructor and they have had no complaints.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the classroom instruction part of the CCW class is extremely important.

Martinez stands behind how he teaches.

When asked how confident he is that he is not putting guns in the hands of some people who shouldn't have them, he said he is "very confident."