CLEVELAND– A Cleveland police officer was charged with 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution, the Cleveland Division of Police said on Monday.

Sgt. Michael Rybarczyk, 58, was placed on restricted duty, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran of the department. He was mostly assigned to the first district.

The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit handled the investigation. Details of the crimes were not released.