Cleveland clerk shot in the chest in gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who was caught on camera shooting a gas station clerk in the chest to steal money from the cash register.

Cleveland police responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of E 185th Street.

Police say the clerk told them he had been shot. Police say he was applying pressure to his chest around the wound.

The clerk was transported to University Hospitals where he is receiving treatment. Police say he was alert and talking when they arrived.

Police say security footage shows the suspect's vehicle parked nearby a few minutes before the shooting.

According to the police report, the gunman was the passenger.

Police say security cameras showed the suspect shoot the clerk, run behind the counter and grab the money and then leave in the same car he arrived in.

Police have not released a description of the suspects or suspect vehicle.

Police say the suspects got away with $834.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates on this developing story.