Check out Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep in new ‘Toy Story 4’ preview

Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep are all set for their next adventure!

A new clip of “Toy Story 4,” released at the end of the Super Bowl Sunday night, gives fans another glimpse at the next movie in the blockbuster series. It shows the gang at a carnival and it seems Buzz got himself into a little bit of trouble.

“Toy Story 4” will be in theaters on June 21.

Just a few days before the new trailer aired, both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who are the voices of Woody and Buzz, shared special messages on social media.

Hanks wrote, “Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond.” Allen said, “Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its got everything.”

