HINCKLEY, Ohio – ALDI is hosting a hiring event for its Hinckley warehouse and distribution center on Thursday, February 7.

The warehouse associate position has an hourly wage of $16.50.

ALDI is planning to add 700 stores by the end of 2022. That would add 25,000 jobs.

Here are the details on this week’s event:

When: February 7, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: ALDI Warehouse, 1319 W. 130th St., Hinckley, OH

*Must be 18 years or older to apply