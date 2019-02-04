× Akron Children’s Hospital looking for young athletes for trial on concussion treatment

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Children’s Hospital is looking for young athletes who have suffered a concussion to be a part of a clinical trial.

The study will examine if cooling the brain can reduce symptoms and shorten recovery time.

“The standard of care for concussion has been brain rest until symptoms resolve. But, this study can play an important role in discovering how concussions are treated in the future,” said Dr. Joe Congeni, director of Sports Medicine at Akron Children’s Hospital and the principal investigator for the study, in a news release.

The Pro-2-Cool team needs athletes between the ages of 12 and 19 who are good health, but have suffered a concussion.

“The Pro-2-Cool system in a non-invasive hypothermic device that delivers localized cooling to the head and neck,” Congeni said. “Just like icing a hurt knee or ankle, cooling the blood may reduce swelling and prevent early cellular damage. Cooling therapy has long been used in treating heart attacks and brain injury in newborns. We are excited to see where this research takes us in concussion treatment.”

If you are interested in having your child participate, call 330-543-8260. For more information, click here.