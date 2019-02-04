× Aisha’s Law: Legislation to protect victims of domestic violence named for murdered Shaker Heights teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – State Representative Janine Boyd plans to introduce legislation to reform Ohio’s domestic violence laws in honor of Aisha Fraser.

Fraser is a former Shaker Heights elementary school teacher.

Fraser’s ex-husband, Lance Mason, is accused of killing Fraser in front of their children in November.

Mason had previously been convicted on domestic violence charges after attacking Fraser in 2014.

Representative Boyd will name the legislation Aisha’s Law.

No details about the proposed changes have been released.

Representative Boyd will hold a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday.