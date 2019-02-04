I-Team: Man arrested after driving onto airfield at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man is sitting in jail after getting arrested for plowing through a fence and driving onto the airfield at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The I-Team has found a report shows the incident happened Sunday at 2:52 a.m. but the call to police was not made until 4:15 a.m.

Police arrested Daniel Allen. They believe he’d been drinking.

Allen has been charged with OVI and vandalism.

Police say he told them he had been on a party bus, and when he got back to his car, he circled the lot looking for the exit yet couldn’t find it.

Firefighters found the car crashed into a snow bank smoking.

Police found Allen had rammed through an airport fence at the end of a side road near the NASA Glenn complex.