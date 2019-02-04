83-year-old man victim of possible road rage incident in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– An 83-year-old man is in critical condition after being assaulted this weekend in Independence, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Police are investigating this as a possible case of road rage. It happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Investigators are just beginning to try to figure out why someone attacked Gary Powers.

Independence police said he pulled into a gas station lot and another car pulled in behind him. The two drivers had words, then Powers was punched and knocked down, according to police.

Police said Powers still had his wallet and cell phone, so robbery does not appear to be the motive.

Police are trying to pull together any surveillance video.

No one has been arrested and investigators are trying to identify a suspect.