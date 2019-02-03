Zoo allows people to name roaches after their exes

A zoo in England has come up with a unique new fundraising idea just in time for Valentine’s Day: for a few dollars, you can name a cockroach after your ex.

You can also name a bug after your friend’s ex.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre is asking for a donation of $2.70.

“The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your, or your friend’s worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love,” the center wrote in a Facebook post.

The name of each cockroach will be placed on a board at the facility, but the roaches could also gain social media fame.

The Hemsley Convervation Centre will be highlighting photos of cockroaches named after exes on its Facebook page.

The zoo plans to post a photo with exes names on Feb. 14.

Want to donate and name a roach? You can do it here.