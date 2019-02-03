Family, friends remember lives of 4 killed in Cleveland house fire last year

CLEVELAND – Family and friends have gathered to remember the four family members who died in a horrific house fire in Cleveland last year.

The fire started at around 1 a.m. January 30, 2018 on Hillview Road. A 46-year-old woman jumped from the second floor of the home and was hospitalized.

Fire officials said 46-year-old Alfonso Lathan, Jr, 3-year-old Alfonso Lathan III, 8-year-old Aniyah Lampkins and 44-year-old Frank Clark were killed in the blaze.

Cold and windy conditions made fighting the fire extremely difficult and dangerous. When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of every window in the home. Firefighters were unable to enter the house and had to fight the fire from outside.

Firefighters said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Seattle Seahawks player Frank Clark said his father was among four family members who were killed in the fire.

Sunday at 5 p.m. community members gathered at 1661 Hillview Road, were the home once stood, to remember those lost and honor the 1 year anniversary of the devastating fire.

Continuing coverage, here.