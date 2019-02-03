Warm up could cause flood problems; Vermilion residents say it comes with the territory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio - Residents who live along the Vermilion River are keeping a close on potential flooding again as the ice begins to melt in this mild weather.

The Erie County Emergency Management Director Tim Jonovich says so far it’s a slow thaw.

However, the ice jam could break free anytime and overflow the riverbank.

That’s exactly what happened more than a week ago when ice jams broke loose.

The water came up fast, flooding Riverside Road and forcing homeowners to higher ground.

People who live by the river understand that this all comes with the territory this time of year.

“January, February and March it’s not so fun, but the other eight or so months a year it’s paradise down here I love it. I love being right on the river that heads up to the lake it’s a great time,” said homeowner Austin Garner.

“The warm weather is helping us. It’s causing the ice to melt. You can see a lot of standing water on the ice currently, and that’s from the ice melting down which is making it a little bit thinner and giving it less potential for the ice jam to occur,” said Erie County EMA Director Tim Jonovich.

Jonovich is concerned about rain in the forecast this week.