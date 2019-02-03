× Two families displaced after apartment complex fire in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Officials are investigating the cause of a South Euclid apartment complex fire that left two families displaced.

The fire occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Parkview Garden Apartments on South Green Road.

Officials say the blaze destroyed multiple apartments.

It took hours for crews to extinguish the fire. They are now boarding up windows.

The American Red Cross was called to assist.

One of the families told FOX 8’s Allison Brown that their family of five was thankfully not home at the time of the blaze.

The fire victims said they know their faith will continue to get them through this difficult time.