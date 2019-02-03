Temperatures climb toward 50 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sunday temperatures continue to rise into the mid and upper 40’s with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

More changes ahead Monday. Rain showers develop late afternoon with the best chance during the evening. This will be a quick shot of rain with less than a quarter of an inch expected.

Monday’s temperatures will top 15° above average, in the low and mid 50’s! With this warmth, comes the risk for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Rainfall over the next 7-10 days will be above normal especially late this week

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is above 90%, up from 36% just two weeks ago

Here’s the overall outline of the next 10 days: 6 days above normal with a short burst of cold this upcoming weekend followed by above normal temps again. There is more cold still left.

The displaced arctic cold which started around Christmas take weeks to “leak” south. This is one of the reasons why we’ve seen the majority of our snowfall and cold since mid-January. This also means that the pattern is still conducive for more cold and snow in February and March. The good news is that the average temperatures start to head up. Remember, cold is relative to the normal. Check out the end-of-winter outlook here.