Taste of spring continues with above normal temperatures Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It felt more like April Sunday than February! Northeast Ohio got a taste of spring with highs topping out in the mid 50’s!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour Forecast:

Would you like some more? We could be flirting with 60° temperatures Monday! Temperatures will run about 20-25° above average!

You’ll get to enjoy these temperatures for much of the day before the rain develops late afternoon with the best chance during the evening. This will be a quick shot of rain with less than a quarter of an inch expected.

This is good news for our area rivers. A slow thaw and little rain amounts means it’s less likely that we could get those severe ice jams. We’re keeping an eye on it and will pass along any river flooding reports as they come in.

4 individual storm systems will impact northern Ohio over the next 7 days. The main threat will be rain. Snow/freezing rain will be secondary.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.