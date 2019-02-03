Sheriff: Suicidal suspect shot 2 deputies, killing one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said people were refusing to leave his home. The man said there were weapons in the home.

Sellers said the suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sellars said two deputies were struck by bullets during the standoff.

Detective Bill Brewer was killed.

He is survived by a wife and 5-year-old son.

Detective Brewer was a 20-year veteran of the department.

"Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal. This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Steve Leahy said in a statement.

The wounded deputy was treated and released.

He's been identified as Lieutenant Nick DeRose.

The suspect is 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn.