REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers trading Rodney Hood to Portland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have agreed to trade forward Rodney Hood for shooting guard Nik Stauskas and point guard Wade Baldwin.

The Cavs are also reportedly receiving two future second-round draft picks.

