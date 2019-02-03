REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers trading Rodney Hood to Portland

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Rodney Hood #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have agreed to trade forward Rodney Hood for shooting guard Nik Stauskas and point guard Wade Baldwin.
The Cavs are also reportedly receiving two future second-round draft picks.
