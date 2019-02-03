× Rams win coin toss; Super Bowl 53 kicks off

ATLANTA — Super Bowl LIII has kicked off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Los Angeles has won the coin toss — but will start the Super Bowl on defense.

New England special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin turned up tails — but the Rams deferred, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball first.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter Bernice King and civil rights pioneers John Lewis and Andrew Young stood at midfield with the players for the toss.

More on Super Bowl LIII, here.