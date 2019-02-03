Police: Cold likely contributed to death of college student

BURLINGTON, Vermont — The Burlington Police Department says sub-zero temperatures and inadequate clothing likely contributed to the death of a 19-year-old University of Vermont student found lying in a parking lot.

Police say the young man was found just before 11 a.m. Saturday behind a Burlington business.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the student but were unsuccessful.

Police say it appears the student was walking through a parking lot during the early morning hours Saturday when he stopped by a fence.

The temperature at the time was between minus 1 and minus 4.

Police are continuing to investigate the teen’s condition and whereabouts prior to his death, but there were no indications of foul play.

Sunday, the university’s Vice Provost for Student Affairs released a statement, naming the student as Connor Gage.

He was a first-year student from Little Falls, New York.