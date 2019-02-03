Maroon 5 plays hits, tribute to Spongebob during Super Bowl LIII halftime show

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta Sunday night.

Maroon 5 kicked off their set with Harder to Breathe, a song off their first album, Songs About Jane. Followed by This Love from the same album.

The band also included a clip of Spongebob Squarepants in their show after nearly a million fans have signed a change.org petition for a SpongeBob tribute in honor of Stephen Hillenburg’s passing.

Then, Travis Scott joined the pop group during their set.

Following the performance with Scott, Maroon 5 performed the 2018 hit Girls Like You and was accompanied by a talented Gospel choir. They then took it back old-school with another first album hit, She Will Be Loved.

Next, Atlanta-native Big Boi drove on stage — yes, in a car — to perform his hit I Like The Way You Move.

Maroon 5 took back the stage with Sugar, released in 2014. They then performed Moves Like Jagger to end the set.

Maroon 5 kicks off the Pepsi #SuperBowl LIII halftime show with hit “Harder to Breathe.” 🎶 https://t.co/siePGOQKf1 pic.twitter.com/qLOjyUZdXx — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2019

According to USA Today, the band teamed up with the NFL and Interscope Records ahead of the Super Bowl to make a $500,000 contribution to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Scott reportedly recently announced that he only agreed to join the show after the NFL joined him in making a $500,000 donation to nonprofit Dreamcorp.

Multiple artists including Rhianna, Cardi B and Pink turned down the opportunity to before in the 2019 halftime show. This stemmed from controversy over the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

