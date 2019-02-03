Man wanted in connection with 3 murders escapes police custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Texas are looking for an escaped prisoner who has three pending murder charges.

The prisoner, identified as 44-year-old Cedric Joseph Marks, escaped from a “private prisoner transport” in Conroe.

@MCTXSheriff and @ConroePolice are searching for an escaped prisoner in the area of 800 block of N. Loop 336 West. Mark escaped from a private prisoner transport.Marks has 3 pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter. Mark is considered extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/YJsFXlg6ZM — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) February 3, 2019

The transporters stopped for food when Marks escaped, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Marks is a professional MMA fighter and is considered extremely dangerous.

Marks was arrested after the bodies of his ex-girlfriend and another person were found in Clearview, Oklahoma, but had not been charged with their murders.

The post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is the first time law enforcement had tied him directly to the crime.