Local brewery hosts 2nd Annual Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It may have been Super Bowl Sunday, however a local brewery hosted a different kind of bowl.

Terrestrial Brewing Company hosted its 2nd Annual Puppy Bowl.

It featured an indoor field where dog owners showed off their dog's skills.

Pups of all breeds and sizes battled in mini-football races, some even sporting their favorite team's jersey.

The brewery's owners said they've watched the official televised Puppy Bowl since it first started and are obsessed with the event.

Terrestrial Brewing Company also hosts a dog show during the summer months.