Iraq War veteran joins crowded democratic field for president



HONOLULU, Hawaii – Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign in Hawaii on Saturday, drawing on her service in the National Guard as guiding her longshot bid for the White House.

“It is this principle of service above self that is at the heart of every soldier, at the heart of every service member, and it is in this spirit that today I announce my candidacy for President of the United States of America,” Gabbard said at an event in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I will bring this soldier’s principles to the White House, restoring the values of dignity, honor and respect to the presidency and above all else, love for our people and love for our country,” Gabbard said. “I ask you to join me, join me in putting this spirit, this spirit of service above self at the forefront and to stand up against the forces of greed and corruption.”

She added, “The road ahead will not be easy. The battles will be tough. The obstacles great, but I know when we stand united by our love for our people and for our country, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome. There is no battle we cannot win.”

Gabbard served in Iraq and Kuwait in a Hawaii National Guard field medical unit.

I’m asking you to stand with me, to build a movement for peace at home and abroad … that will fulfill the promise of America, of freedom, justice, equality, and opportunity for all. #Tulsi2020 #AlohaRally — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 3, 2019