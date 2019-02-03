Hands off! Bill would make touching cell phone while driving $200 fine

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban drivers from touching their cell phones.
The proposal would fine drivers $200.
Bill sponsor Republican Representative Bill Taylor of Aiken said South Carolina’s current ban on texting while driving is too weak because drivers can claim they weren’t texting even when the cellphone is in their hands.
Ohio has penalties for distracted driving even if law enforcement can’t prove the driver was texting.
