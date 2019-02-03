Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Clermont County Detective Bill Brewer

Detective Bill Brewer, Courtesy: Clermont County Sheriff's Office

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Clermont County detective who was killed in the line of duty.

Detective Bill Brewer was killed in a standoff with a suicidal suspect near Cincinnati Saturday night.

He leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.

He was a 20-year veteran of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.