Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Clermont County Detective Bill Brewer
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Clermont County detective who was killed in the line of duty.
Detective Bill Brewer was killed in a standoff with a suicidal suspect near Cincinnati Saturday night.
He leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.
He was a 20-year veteran of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
