‘Get out there old man’: Baker Mayfield, Tom Brady have fantastic exchange in NFL Super Bowl commercial

ATLANTA — The NFL released its Super Bowl LIII commercial, commemorating the league’s 100th anniversary, which featured 44 active and retired players, including Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The two-minute ad kicks off the NFL’s 100th anniversary celebration with a ballroom frenzy.

It’s “all-star cast” included Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Von Miller, Franco Harris, Marshawn Lynch, Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning.

The commercial began as a black-tie dinner party but quickly turned into an impromptu football game when Marshawn Lynch knocked off a golden football from the top of the cake to which Mike Singletary responded by screaming “Fumble!”

The ad featured some fantastic highlights, but hands-down, one of the best moments was when our rookie quarterback, Mayfield, told Patriots’ legendary quarterback Tom Brady to “get out there old man.”

In response Brady handed his five championship rings to Mayfield and said “hold these.”

Watch the ad in the video below:

The commercial was directed by Peter Berg, director of Friday Night Lights, and will air multiple times throughout the NFL’s 100th season.

