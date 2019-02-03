Former Kent State football player named Super Bowl MVP

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarterduring Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A former Kent State University football player was named Super Bowl LIII MVP.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the MVP of the 2019 Super Bowl.

Edelman ended the game with 10 catches for 140 yards. He is now the second-leading receiver in terms of catches and yardage in postseason history.

Edelman was Kent’s quarterback from 2006-2008.

He was drafted to the Patriots during the seventh round in 2009.

Kent State congratulated Edelman on Twitter saying, “Congratulations to Family Member Julian Edelman ⁦⁩ on your Super Bowl MVP!!”

