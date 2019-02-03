Driver tears up yards, crashes into shed following chase with Sandusky police

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is behind bars after tearing up several yards and crashing into a shed following a police chase on Sunday.

According to the Sandusky Police Department, an officer first spotted Zachary Peck speeding earlier in the day but then lost sight of him. Around 4:45 p.m., he saw Peck speeding again. The officer attempted to chase after him before calling off the pursuit.

Police caught up with Peck not long after in a residential neighborhood. He had lost control of his SUV and crashed into a shed.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is now in custody at the Erie County Jail.

Police have charged him with failure to comply, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, having fictitious plates and failure to drive in marked lanes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash portion of the investigation.