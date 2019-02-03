Gladys Knight shines during rendition of national anthem at Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA — 1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Motown legend Gladys Knight delivered a rendition of the national anthem before Super Bowl LIII kickoff.

Knight shines brightly Sunday, as she hit all the right notes during her rendition of The Star Spangled Banner before the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams big match-up.

Social media users are calling her “superb” and saying they’re amazed by her performance.

WOW! Gladys Knight… SUPERB 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Now that's how you sing an anthem 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#SBLIII — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 3, 2019

@MsGladysKnight gave us one of the very best National Anthems ever. So classy and elegant. Thank you.#SuperBowl — 1776 Independent (@1776Independent) February 4, 2019

@MsGladysKnight Thank you for sharing your beautiful voice and bringing class back to the #SuperBowl — Marie Saint-Louis (@MSaintLouisAZ) February 4, 2019

Her voice has been called beautiful. She’s also been called a “class act” and some even argue that her performance was “one of the very best national anthems ever.”

She was even compared to Whitney Houston who sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991.

Aretha Franklin, Gladys knight and Whitney Houston there is nobody who can sing the national anthem better than these women. — Nick. (@nickdominicmc) February 4, 2019

Gladys Knight was so Whitney Houston-like. Smooth sultry performance. — RiCMajor (@ricmajor) February 4, 2019

@MsGladysKnight you were amazing – You honored our country you honored our national anthem! I believe you out performed the Whitney Houston version! Pure class https://t.co/TjRBnux7gu — PK USA MAGA (@Patty58MCR) February 4, 2019

However, betting controversy has already sparked over Knight’s performance.

Knight’s rendition of The Star Spangled Banner was 2 minutes and 1 second long.

The over/under was set at one minute and 45 seconds.

Darren Rovell, Senior Executive Producer for Action Network HQ, shared on Twitter that one sportsbook graded the over as a win, but then took it back. Sources believe she may have sung “Brave” twice.

The first brave reportedly would have made the performance under and the end of teh second brave would have made it over.

Here’s a clip of her performance:

Knight told CNN that she contemplated whether or not to join the boycott over the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Knight told the news outlet she’s been working for civil rights and singing the anthem since she was a little girl.

She reportedly believed her singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl could help bring people together.

More on Super Bowl LII, here.