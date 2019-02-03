Climbers take on Key Tower to raise money for American Lung Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — There was a lot of climbing at Key Tower in Cleveland Sunday, but it was all for a good cause.

It was the annual Fight for Air climb. Climbers went up 58 floors or rather 1,349 stairs to raise money for the American Lung Association of Ohio.

Taking part in the American Lung Association Fight For Air climb, brave souls, including Cleveland Firefighters Local 93, walk up the stairs of the tower.

Events like this take place across the nation, and raise money for the lung association.

Last year, 26,000 people took part in 44 climbs, raising over $7 million.

Nationwide, these annual climbs have raised over $53 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association.

