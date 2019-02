CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a report of an abduction attempt.

A 16-year-old male says a man tried to force him into his car around 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Clark Avenue Saturday.

The car is described as an all black Chrysler with tinted windows.

The teen says he was able to get away and is safe.

