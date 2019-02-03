Cleveland RTA station closed due to flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority reports the RTA Puritas Rail Station is closed due to flooding.

Rail service will continue through Puritas station, but is not stopping at the station.

Any customers riding the Red Line and wanting to access Puritas will need to catch the 66R bus at Brookpark or at West Park.

RTA supervisors are on hand to assist customers at those stations.

RTA does not have a timeline on when the Puritas station will reopen.