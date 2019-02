× Cleveland police: Car traveling 60 mph slams into utility pole, flips

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a car crash that ended at E. 108th and St. Clair.

Police tell FOX 8 a driver was traveling at speeds upwards of 60 mph when they hit a utility pole, flipped and skidded to a stop.

The driver was picked up by a person in another vehicle before first responders go to the scene.

There are no further updates at this time.