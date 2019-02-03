Case Western offering free dental care

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine is offering free and discounted dental care February 4th and 5th.

It’s part of the school’s bi-annual Admitting Days event.

The dental school’s main clinic will offer services to new patients who sign up for a comprehensive-care treatment plan.

Anyone at least 18 years old who has never enrolled as a patient at the dental clinic can receive a free dental exam, free X-rays and cleaning ($25) during Admitting Days and receive a $100 voucher for future dental services as part of an accepted treatment plan.

Admitting Day services are by appointment only. The number is (216)368-6800 or (216)368-8730.

Each year, the dental school’s students and residents treat more than 8,000 patients, including university students, employees and the general public, at discounted prices.

Patients are treated by third- and fourth-year dental students and residents, with supervision from dental school faculty members.

The dental school’s clinic is at 2124 Cornell Road on the Case Western Reserve campus in Cleveland.