× California officials say 2 dead, 2 hurt after small plane crashes into home

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a small plane crashed into a home, according to fire officials.

It happened on Sunday afternoon in a residential area of Yorba Linda, which is southwest of Los Angeles.

Affiliate KTLA reports that a Cessna 414A had just departed the Fullerton Municipal Airport when the plane went down for an unknown reason.

At least two homes were damaged in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .

Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019