Avon police arrest man accused of killing his parents in Virginia

AVON, Ohio — Police in Avon have arrested a man who is accused of killing his parents in Virginia.

Chesterfield County Police said they responded to a Virginia home Saturday around 4:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of the residents. Once they entered the home, officers discovered a man, Jan Ralph, had died.

Police later found his wife, Sophia Ralph, was also dead inside the home.

Officials reportedly began their search for Ralph’s son, Robert Raff, 53, also known as Robert James Ralph.

Saturday officers in Avon, Ohio took Raff into custody after a resident reported suspicious activity in the area.

Chesterfield County Police have obtained warrants for Raff in relation to Saturday’s incident.

Raff faces charges of two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Jan and Victoria Ralph.

He is currently in custody in Ohio and waiting extradition. The warrants will be served upon his return to Virginia.