5 children ejected, killed in Maryland car crash



BOWIE, Maryland – A Saturday morning crash killed five children and injured two adults, Maryland State Police troopers said.

Prince George’s County police and fire responded to reports of a car crash shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica went off the left side of the road into a wooded area, hitting several trees before spinning into a snow-covered field. Inside the car, police say, were two adults: 32-year-old Dominique R. Taylor, identified as the driver, and 23-year-old Cornell D. Simon in the front passenger seat.

Both were transported by Prince George’s County Fire Department medic units to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center and remain there while undergoing treatment for injuries.

In the back seat of the car were five children ranging in age from five to 15. All of the children were ejected from the car during the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, Maryland State police said.

The early investigation has led police to believe the children were at the back of the car and were not properly restrained by seat belts at the time of impact.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted on Saturday that he was “deeply saddened” by the news and that he was “praying for everyone involved.”