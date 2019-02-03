1 deputy killed, another wounded in ongoing SWAT standoff near Cincinnati

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A Clermont County deputy has been killed in a shooting in Pierce Township.

Deputies were responding to a report of shots fired Saturday around 7 p.m. at the Green Royal Oaks Apartments.

The gunman is barricaded in the apartment.

According to WCPO, Sunday morning deputies can be heard on megaphones in the complex saying, "Come out with your hands up. We don't want to hurt you."

The two deputies were shot after 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

One of the deputies was killed.

The other is in stable condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.