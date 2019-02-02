Zebra dies on northern Indiana farm in extreme cold

DELPHI, Ind. — A northern Indiana sheriff says a zebra has died at a farm due to the extreme cold gripping the region.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the zebra was found dead Wednesday morning at a farm outside Delphi, or about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He says a second zebra there survived.

Leazenby tells WLFI-TV the farm met standards for adequate provisions of shelter, food, and water for animals kept outdoors.

Leazenby says it also has kangaroos, but they’re inside a shelter.

Leazenby says his department is investigating the incident further.

Temperatures across Indiana fell below zero Wednesday morning.