Water main break in Willowick causes outage

WILLOWICK, Ohio – A water main break in Willowick has shut off water for people who live off of Oakdale Road.

The outage affects people from E 300 to Fairway Boulevard.

The Lake County Water department is working on the issue, but there is no timeline for when service could be restored.

Willowick police say to call the water department if you havve any questions at (440)918-3420.

Water main breaks happen when there is a change in temperature because of expanding and contracting pipes.