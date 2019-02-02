TSA worker dead following jump from balcony at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Florida – Orlando police say a TSA agent died after jumping from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of Orlando International Airport Saturday morning.
Most travelers didn’t know what was going on, but tweeted pictures of long lines showing the confusion.
Travelers were sent back through security to be rescreened.
According to WFTV, the incident caused some passengers to move through security without being screened by TSA workers.
Orlando police reported the TSA agent was a man in his 40s.
If you or anyone else you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifelife at 1-800-273-8255.
28.538335 -81.379236