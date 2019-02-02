TSA worker dead following jump from balcony at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Florida – Orlando police say a TSA agent died after jumping from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of Orlando International Airport Saturday morning.

Most travelers didn’t know what was going on, but tweeted pictures of long lines showing the confusion.

Everyone in the ⁦@SouthwestAir⁩ terminal ⁦@MCO⁩ being exited back out to main terminal. Not sure about other gates? Rumors flying. It’s going to be a long day! #mco #orlandoairport pic.twitter.com/PJIhiwgXj8 — Kindy Segovia (@kindysegovia) February 2, 2019

Travelers were sent back through security to be rescreened.

According to WFTV, the incident caused some passengers to move through security without being screened by TSA workers.

Statement regarding very sad incident today @MCO. pic.twitter.com/HTLKI7v28A — Jenny Burke (@tsaspox) February 2, 2019

Orlando police reported the TSA agent was a man in his 40s.

We can confirm the deceased individual involved in this incident is an employee of the @TSA. Our hearts are with the @TSA family during this very difficult time. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019

If you or anyone else you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifelife at 1-800-273-8255.