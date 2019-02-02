× Suspect in Florida homicides has been transported from Ohio to Florida

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The suspect in multiple Florida homicides, who was arrested in Lakewood, Ohio, was booked in the Pinellas County Jail Saturday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Shelby John Nealy, 25, who also goes by Shelby Svensen, was transported to the Pinellas County Jail from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

He was arrested in Lakewood on Jan. 4.

Svensen is accused of killing his wife, Jamie Nicole Ivancic, 21.

Officials also say he admitted to killing three members of Ivancic’s family: Richard Louis Ivancic, 71, Laura Ann Ivancic, 59, and Nicholas James Ivancic, 25. These three individuals were found in their home in Tarpon Springs, Florida on New Year’s Day. Police said they believe the murders happened on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

The body of Jamie Ivancic, 21, was found buried in a yard at a Port Richey home a couple of days later. She died from blunt force trauma. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 8 she may have died as long as a year ago.

Officials with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say that although Svensen was booked Saturday, he is still being processed.

