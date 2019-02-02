Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 02: Punxsutawney Phil is taken out by his handler during Groundhog day ceremonies on February 2, 2018 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada where people await the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania – Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Saturday morning, predicting an early spring.
Of course the first official day of spring is March 20.
According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s records, cross-referenced by the Stormfax Almanac’s weather data, Phil has only been accurate in his weather predictions, about 39 percent
