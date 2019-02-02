× Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania – Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Saturday morning, predicting an early spring.

Of course the first official day of spring is March 20.

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s records, cross-referenced by the Stormfax Almanac’s weather data, Phil has only been accurate in his weather predictions, about 39 percent

40.943675 -78.970867